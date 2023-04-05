Dan Snyder Thinks Jeff Bezos Washington Commanders Purchase Could Net Over $6 Billion And Amazon Billionaire In Play: Report

Videos by OutKick

As if you needed more confirmation that the NFL is king, look no further than a new Fox Business report. Dan Snyder believes he can get $6 billion, or more, from the sale of the Washington Commanders if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys the team.

According to the report, “Bezos, the Amazon founder worth $125 billion, is not being summarily rejected by Snyder as a bidder for the famed sports franchise (formerly known as the Washington Redskins) despite media reports to the contrary.

“In fact, people close to Snyder have reached out to Bezos reps saying the rumors of bad blood are way overblown. Snyder would welcome a Bezos bid, people with direct knowledge of the matter say.”

Of course Dan Snyder would welcome a Jeff Bezos bid. No one is likely to match the amount of money Bezos can offer.

The Commanders selling for that amount shows the value in owning an NFL franchise. The Washington Commanders aren’t exactly the top of the heap right now.

Washington Commanders co-CEOs and co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, are reportedly willing to sell the team to Jeff Bezos and hoping to net a fortune. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

They lost their longtime nickname, the Redskins, when the league forced them to change. That means the brand recognition has decreased.

Plus, FedEx Field, the team’s home stadium, is terrible. There is no worse NFL stadium in the country.

A recent survey of NFL players showed that the Commanders organization is the most poorly-viewed in the entire NFL.

According to current players, “The Commanders received three F-minuses (training room, locker room and travel), and an F in treatment of families. They did get an A+ for strength coaches, but no other grade came in higher than a C+.”

If that team is worth $6 billion, then there’s no telling what the next team sale might be worth. While Bezos was linked to the monumental purchase early on — but multiple reports stated Snyder wouldn’t sale