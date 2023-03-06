Jeff Bezos’ $500 Million Sailing Yacht Sets Sail With Pool and Helipad

Videos by OutKick

Must be nice to be Jeff Bezos.

The multi-billionaire isn’t shy about using his unimaginable wealth, with the latest example being his remarkably expensive yacht.

The Bezos yacht has been in the news for well over a year now, as he initially planned to dismantle a bridge in order to move it out to the sea.

Now, a Dutch Yachting website has uncovered the first footage of the boat out on the open water, and, well, it looks remarkable.

Jeff Bezos $500 Million Sailing Yacht. (Facebook/Dutch Yachting)

The yacht includes a pool and a smaller, “support” yacht for the main ship. That support yacht includes a helipad, so that Bezos can easily access the yacht while avoiding too many interactions with peasants on land.

It’s unclear how flying helicopters on to luxury yachts corresponds to Bezos pledge to fight climate change.

Bezos Lining Up Another Big Purchase?

With a net worth approaching $200 billion, it’s not surprising he’s also considering another expensive purchase.

Rumors continue to swirl that he’s the frontrunner to buy the Washington Commanders franchise.

READ: JEFF BEZOS REPORTEDLY NOW FRONTRUNNER TO BUY WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, IN DREAM SCENARIO FOR LONGTIME FANS

Bezos has already purchased The Washington Post, multiple planes, helicopters, other yachts and a multiple luxury vehicles.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 15: Jeff Bezos looks on from the sidlines before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

No wonder he’s smiling all the time.