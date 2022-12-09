Dan Snyder Says Jay Gruden Getting High Was Real Cause Of Washington’s Toxic Workplace

Dan Snyder, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a Washington Commanders employee on his private plane and hoarding videos of team cheerleaders, doesn’t believe he’s to blame for Washington’s toxic workplace.

Nope. That badge of honor, Snyder says, goes to former coach Jay Gruden, who was caught on video lighting one up days before his firing in 2019.

“I’m referring to four or five days prior to the termination of Jay Gruden at a press conference where Bruce Allen said, ‘We have a damned good culture,’ it was on TMZ, coach Jay Gruden was smoking marijuana on a sidewalk somewhere,” Snyder said during his July deposition.

“Crazy video. And we knew that it was an obvious signal there was a culture problem.”

Dan Snyder was not a fan of Jay Gruden lighting one up. (Getty Images)

Dan Snyder blames Bruce Allen, Jay Gruden for toxic culture

Well, there you have it. Jay Gruden getting high was the problem. Case closed!

In case you missed it, Snyder’s full deposition was released Thursday, and it is a humdinger!

You can read OutKick’s full recap on the back-and-forth here, but you can probably guess from the name of the report alone — Conduct Detrimental: How the NFL and Washington Commanders covered up decades of sexual misconduct — nothing good comes from it.

One of the bigger takeaways is the fact that Snyder, who is reportedly in the early stages of selling the team, blames everyone but himself.

And by everybody, I mean Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden.

Cheerleader videos and plane flights aside — you know, the important stuff — Snyder instead insists that Gruden’s ill-fated blunt was the ultimate downfall of the franchise.

And, of course, that was a direct reflection on … Allen, who Snyder fired in Dec. 2019.

Jay Gruden out here smoking weed & piping young thots what a goat pic.twitter.com/7jptNjum9q — . (@hoopsdialogue) October 4, 2019

“What culture are you referring to when you say that there was a workplace culture and you’re suggesting that Mr. Allen was responsible for it in 2019?” the committee asked.

“I believe it’s four or five days prior to termination of Jay Gruden, who was on TMZ smoking marijuana. And we knew we had a problem, obviously. He was the head coach,” Snyder responded.

Confused? So were the folks asking the questions!

“Mr. Allen was the head coach?” they responded.

“No. I’m referring to four or five days prior to the termination of Jay Gruden at a press conference where Bruce Allen said, ‘We have a damned good culture,’” Snyder said.

“It was on TMZ, Coach Jay Gruden was smoking marijuana on a sidewalk somewhere. Crazy video. And we knew that it was an obvious signal there was a culture problem.”

Dan Snyder, master of the redirect.