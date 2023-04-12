Black Hawk Down Veteran Describes Insane Carnage Of The Battle

Videos by OutKick

Black Hawk Down veteran Dan Schilling has lived a life that is hard to describe with words.

Schilling was a member of the Air Force’s tier one unit – the 24th STS – during the Battle of Mogadishu back in 1993.

Dan joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to discuss the utter insanity on the ground that day, his role as combat controller, how he views the battle years later (incredible perspective) and we also discuss his book “Alone at Dawn” about John Chapman.

Grab your favorite drink and dive in below.

Schilling’s book “Alone at Dawn” shines a light on a great American hero, and for those of you who want to see John Chapman in action during the Battle of Takur Ghar, Dan did a great breakdown below.

For other American Joyride interviews, you can fire up several more below! Enjoy.