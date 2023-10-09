Dan Orlovsky Drops The Most Outrageous Mac Jones Take

Videos by OutKick
Dan Orlovsky just gave the most ridiculous take of the NFL season so far.
Speaking on “Get Up” about the state of the New England Patriots, Orlovsky and Rex Ryan debated who was to blame for the Patriots 1-4 start.
Ryan suggested that Mac Jones deserves the majority of the blame for New England’s downfall. However, Orlovsky rushed to Jones’ defense and said that New England’s thoroughly dysfunctional offense explains Jones’ poor production.
He doubled down on his take by saying Jones would be as good as Brock Purdy if he wasn’t stuck in Foxboro.
“If Mac Jones was in San Francisco, he would be playing like Brock Purdy,” Orlovsky said.
Dan Orlovsky Completely Misses The Mark With Brock Purdy Comparison
I’m sorry Olovsky, but we’re talking about the same Mac Jones, right? The guy that can’t throw a deep ball, avoid pressure in the pocket, turns the ball over too easily and who’s displayed an inability to clutch or overcome deficits? The guy who has led the New England offense to three points in the past two games?
Orlovsky is right that Jones had a solid rookie season: he led them New England to 10 wins, threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. But since then, Jones has done nothing to prove he deserves a starting job in the NFL. You can say all you want about coordinator changes, lack of adequate skill position players, etc. The bottom line is Jones is an average quarterback even when he has all these things going for him, and crumbles if he’s not in a perfect situation.
Purdy, on the other hand, performs like a franchise quarterback. Sure, he plays with George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, but that doesn’t mean he’s automatically going to play well. The 49ers quarterback is a front-runner for league MVP because he has the skills of a first-string quarterback.
Purdy can make mature reads, scramble when necessary, throw an accurate deep ball, and lead a team with poise. All of these are traits Jones does not possess, meaning he’d be equally as bad in San Francisco.
Orlovsky usually provides level-headedness and sanity to whatever panel he speaks on. But man of man, did he break character with this take.
Put it this way….Purdy on the patriots would look just as bad. Put Purdy behind the Giants’ o-line and see how good he does.
Exactly. Not ripping on Purdy, we saw what Trey Lance did with the same 49ers offense, but Purdy does have the benefit of stepping into a ready-made offense. Exactly who does Mac Jones have on offense again?
But its these kinds of takes that remind you of what ESPN has become. Speaking of Trey Lance, these are the very same “experts” who guaranteed Lance was the next superstar in the league and that not drafting him in the first round would prove the NFL was racist. Who then were carving San Francisco’s tombstone the moment Brock Purdy took over. Who they are now telling you that they knew he was an NFL QB from the moment he was drafted dead last in the draft
Hows that Bill O”Brien OC hire working out? Hes somehow made Mac Jones worse and he was only average to begin with