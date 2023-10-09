Dan Orlovsky Drops The Most Outrageous Mac Jones Take

Videos by OutKick

Dan Orlovsky just gave the most ridiculous take of the NFL season so far.

Speaking on “Get Up” about the state of the New England Patriots, Orlovsky and Rex Ryan debated who was to blame for the Patriots 1-4 start.

Ryan suggested that Mac Jones deserves the majority of the blame for New England’s downfall. However, Orlovsky rushed to Jones’ defense and said that New England’s thoroughly dysfunctional offense explains Jones’ poor production.

He doubled down on his take by saying Jones would be as good as Brock Purdy if he wasn’t stuck in Foxboro.

“If Mac Jones was in San Francisco, he would be playing like Brock Purdy,” Orlovsky said.

Dan Orlovsky Completely Misses The Mark With Brock Purdy Comparison

I’m sorry Olovsky, but we’re talking about the same Mac Jones, right? The guy that can’t throw a deep ball, avoid pressure in the pocket, turns the ball over too easily and who’s displayed an inability to clutch or overcome deficits? The guy who has led the New England offense to three points in the past two games?

Orlovsky is right that Jones had a solid rookie season: he led them New England to 10 wins, threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. But since then, Jones has done nothing to prove he deserves a starting job in the NFL. You can say all you want about coordinator changes, lack of adequate skill position players, etc. The bottom line is Jones is an average quarterback even when he has all these things going for him, and crumbles if he’s not in a perfect situation.

No matter what Dan Orlovsky thinks, Mac Jones (10) does not have what it takes to last long in the NFL. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Purdy, on the other hand, performs like a franchise quarterback. Sure, he plays with George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, but that doesn’t mean he’s automatically going to play well. The 49ers quarterback is a front-runner for league MVP because he has the skills of a first-string quarterback.

Purdy can make mature reads, scramble when necessary, throw an accurate deep ball, and lead a team with poise. All of these are traits Jones does not possess, meaning he’d be equally as bad in San Francisco.

Orlovsky usually provides level-headedness and sanity to whatever panel he speaks on. But man of man, did he break character with this take.