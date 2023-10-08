Mac Jones Throws Third Pick-6 Of 2023, Keeps Proving He’s Not A Starting NFL Quarterback

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to prove that he has no business starting in the NFL.

The Patriots are matched up with the New Orleans Saints, who are not that intimidating of an opponent. In theory, the Patriots defense could hold Derek Carr and the Saints offense to a minimal scoring output, despite top defenders Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon out with injuries. This would require manageable efficiency from Jones, which he could surely handle, right?

To the disappointment of Patriots fans everywhere, that’s a negative.

For the second straight game, and third time this season, Jones threw a pick-6, this time to Tyrann Mathieu. Jones couldn’t get out of the first quarter without gifting the defense points.

Mac Jones Continues To Reach New Lows In His Career

Since coming into the league, Jones’ only good year was his rookie season. He has spiraled downward at an alarming rate since then, especially this season.

Coming into today’s game, he had passed for 898 yards, with a 63.7 % completion rate, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s regressed in his ability to make reads, and he has shown a complete inability to overcome a deficit. He takes sacks at inopportune times, can’t throw a deep ball, and has no mental fortitude. Jones has redefined the meaning of “poor quarterback play.”

Despite all of this, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien still thinks Jones can offer something to New England. Mind you, the following quote came two days after the Dallas Cowboys humiliated New England, 38-3, and Jones played the worst game of his career.

The Patiors need Mac Jones (10) to improve – quickly. So far, he hasn’t shown any signs of doing that. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

“Some of the decisions that he made were very uncharacteristic of Mac,” O’Brien told reporters Tuesday. “He’s just trying to make a play, he’s wanting to win, he’s very competitive. I think you’ll see a lot of improvement in Mac as we keep moving forward here.”

Patriots fans are waiting on that.

Former New England wide receiver Juliam Edleman painted a more realistic picture of Jones earlier this week.

“You have to have a quarterback that fits your system to win games. And right now Mac hasn’t been developing at the rate that they want. He’s still having rookie-type throws,” Edelman said. “They’re not playing the way they should be playing to win football games. And it comes down to the quarterback.”

The chances of Jones improving are slim, which means the Patriots will continue to be irrelevant. While New Englanders might hate that, it’s good news for fans everywhere else.