Multiple NFL Teams Had Interest In Hiring Dan Orlovsky: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

ESPN star Dan Orlovsky reportedly generated some serious NFL interest during the current hiring cycle.

The former NFL QB is known for being one of the best personalities on the sports network. While ESPN as a whole has too many problems to count, Orlovsky by all accounts is a straight shooter and a fan favorite.

Dan Orlovsky drew NFL coaching interest. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Well, fans could have lost him to the NFL. Adam Schefter reported the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts “discussed prominent offensive coaching roles” with the former Lions QB.

Ultimately, he decided to stay on TV.

It’s not the first time and likely won’t be the last: Carolina and Indianapolis discussed prominent offensive coaching roles with ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky before he opted to remain at the network. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2023

Orlovsky appeared to confirm Schefter’s report – his ESPN co-worker – with an emoji response on his Twitter.

🙏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 15, 2023

Dan Orlovsky draws NFL attention.

Orlovsky was never a star in the NFL. He was a career backup who spent time with a total of six teams.

By the time his career came to an end, the former UConn QB threw for 3,132 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was the definition of a solid career backup – even if he sometimes doesn’t know where the out of bounds line is.

However, not having a dominant NFL career doesn’t mean he’s not an incredibly smart guy. Orlovsky has an incredible football mind. Anyone who watches his analyzes knows the dude is incredibly bright. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that some NFL teams kicked the tires on hiring him.

The Colts and Panther reportedly had interest in hiring Dan Orlovsky. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It also shouldn’t surprise anyone he chose to stay on ESPN. The NFL schedule is a grind. It wears you down. Sean McVay is one of the best coaches in the NFL and has pondered retiring before even hitting 40. It’s a very stressful job.

TV is a lot easier. It pays very well, the stress component is pretty much non-existent compared to the NFL and it’s just easier.

Will Dan Orlovsky ever take an NFL job? (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

While Dan Orlovsky might have turned down the NFL this time, don’t be surprised if you keep hearing his name. Teams clearly see something they like in him.