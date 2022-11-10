Dan Orlovsky Really Wants An NFL Coaching Job

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky continues to pitch himself for an NFL coaching job.

Just days after telling Dan Patrick that he wouldn’t mind being an assistant on newly-hired interim Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday’s staff, the former Lions quarterback is at it again – this time with the New England Patriots.

Hey, if you’ve got the platform to do it, you might as well shoot your shot, Dan.

On Wednesday, Orlovsky appeared on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria, and Mego” program, where he talked about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ sub-par play as of lately.

When asked by former Patriots tight end Fauria if he would be interested in being the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, Orlovsky responded: “If Mac Jones was the quarterback, I would.”

Former Detroit Lions quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has shown interested in becoming an assistant coach in the NFL (ESPN: Get Up)

“COACHING IS SOMETHING I’M VERY MUCH INTERESTED IN”

There’s no doubt that Orlovsky was serious about taking the offensive coordinator position. His tone and lack of hesitancy showed just that.

But what about working with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who isn’t always the easiest person to get along with?

“I think it’s ignorant to sit there and say that you don’t want to learn from the greatest coach ever. I know it’s not an easy thing [coaching under Belichick]” Orlovsky said.

“It’s a hard job for sure but I also think it’s a job that you have the opportunity to learn under the greatest coach ever,” the ESPN analyst continued.

The exchange begins around the 10:30 mark in the video below:

“AT THE RIGHT PLACE, AT THE RIGHT TIME”

Dan went on to say that his desire to coach is “a very real thing.” “I’ve always said that I want to coach, and I feel like I coach on television in a way and I’m coaching the people that are watching the shows and I kind of keep my mind into that world.”

When pressed about his friend and former ESPN colleague Jeff Saturday’s new Colts job, Orlovsky said that it’s no secret that he would want to join him.

However, it won’t be next week.

“Listen, it’s not going to happen this year. Joining at a later date absolutely is an option. And I’m not trying to blow smoke or anything, I’ve been outspoken about this and I’ve talked to Jeff a lot about football and a lot about coaching and my philosophy on it… it’s a very real thing.”

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was the Detroit Lions quarterback before transitioning to television. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Orlvosky just re-signed with ESPN earlier this year. The network also announced that he would be calling some NFL games beginning in the 2023 season. Dan would join Steve Levy and Louis Riddick Jr. on ESPN’s No. 2 NFL TV booth, behind Joe Buck and Troy Aikman who have the prime slot.

However, if an assistant or coordinator position becomes available, it seems that Orlovsky wouldn’t hesitate pursuing it. Just as Jeff Saturday did.