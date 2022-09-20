The Titans weren’t the only things that stunk Monday night in Buffalo. Ahead of the Titans-Bills game, ESPN announcer Dan Orlovsky appeared to fart on air.

On a night when the NFL broadcasted a pair of Monday Night Football games (Minnesota vs. Philadelphia was the other), Orlovsky also decided to double the fun. He first sneezed on-air, which apparently got things moving, then he promptly fired off a missile. Not exactly a winning combination.

Someone should’ve told Orlovsky that Bills Mafia breaks tables, not wind.

Listen for yourselves in the tweet below.

Awkward!

Orlovsky was attempting to discuss Buffalo’s new offense when his body decided to turn into a sound board. And just like that, Monday Night Football had its first fumble before either of the two games kicked off.

Fart Gate Has (Apparently) Been Confirmed

Hours after Stefon Diggs carved up Tennessee’s Swiss cheese secondary, Orlovsky seemingly admitted to cutting some cheese of his own.

“Shoulda never tried to (sic) blue cheese…,” tweeted Orlovsky, just prior to 2 am.

Shoulda never tried to blue cheese…🤷🏼‍♂️ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 20, 2022

After being a part of ESPN’s regular NFL programming, Orlovsky’s in his first season calling games. Prior to entering the world of sports media, he spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback. Before Monday’s broadcast booth blast, he was arguably best known for another mishap.

While quarterbacking the Lions in 2008, Orlovsky mistakenly ran out of the end zone in an effort to avoid a sack. Instead, the play resulted in a safety.

SAI Flashback: October 12, 2008



Dan Orlovsky ran out of the back of his own end zone and didn’t even realize it at first pic.twitter.com/1AWXkNmn0s — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) October 13, 2019 Dan Orlovsky as Lions QB.

From brain fart to booth fart.

