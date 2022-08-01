Dan Le Batard wishes he could take back his outrageous interview with Michele Tafoya.

During an appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” Tafoya claimed she felt “ambushed” after some outrageous lines of questioning. Specifically, she was drilled with questions about Florida’s bill limiting sex topics being taught to young children and was hammered on race issues.

Now, the former ESPN star wishes he could walk everything back.

“If I had some do-overs there, I would do it over, and I’m not sure I would even have run it given what the fallout was because we just went in circles. It was just combative. I didn’t think it was a good look for anybody,” Le Batard explained during an appearance on the “House of Strauss” podcast.

Not only does Le Batard wish the interview hadn’t gone down the way it did, he wants people to believe he went into it with pure intentions.

“I really went into that conversation with Michele Tafoya hoping that the conversation would be, ‘Hey this was somebody I had a friendly, cordial relationship with. Let’s see if we make some art here reconnecting after 15 years. Not combative art, just catching up, because this bridge can be traversed by people who know each other a little bit.’ And then it went off the rails from the start … She felt like she had been lied to, but I really went into that interview hoping to talk to her about her career,” he further explained.

When the interview dropped, it surprised a lot of people because it really did feel like Tafoya entered it with good intentions and was then walked into a buzzsaw.

It was painful to watch at times, especially when she was being pressed on the Florida bill. What does Michele Tafoya have to do with laws being passed about protecting children in schools in Florida?

The answer is nothing at all. Yet, if you watched his interview with Tafoya, you’d think she wrote the thing and single-handedly made sure it was passed.

I have no doubt Le Batard wishes he could have it back. The interview made him and his entire cast look juvenile and outrageous.

On the other hand, Tafoya conducted herself at a high level and refused to buckle. There’s no question she came out the winner.