Dan Campbell Is Back To Ripping Up-Downs In Camp

Dan Campbell’s still got it.

The Detroit Lions head coach took the field for Training Camp Sunday and showed what it truly means to lead by example.

Here’s Campbell smoking his own players in the up-down portion of practice.

Andy Reid could never.

And, yes, Campbell ripping up-downs has become a tradition at Lions Training Camp.

The moment went viral last year after he pulled a similar stunt on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Of course, Campbell was a tight end in the league not too long ago. He played 10 seasons in the NFL before transitioning to coaching in 2010.

But the 47-year-old remains dedicated to his fitness, and players love the energy he brings to the job. Granted, that energy probably comes from the copious amount of caffeine he consumes each morning.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell starts the day with TWO 40-oz coffees with TWO shots of espresso each.



80 ounces of coffee and four shots of espresso, every damn day. Football guy. @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/iYCpqfg8wj — Rusty Bill (@Rusty_Bill) August 4, 2021

With that kind of rocket fuel, it’s no wonder he’s knocking out up-downs with the same enthusiasm as me chugging beers on the NFL’s opening weekend.

Dan Campbell Addresses High Expectations for 2023

This year, Lions fans are looking for more from their leader than just impressive cardio and epic sound bites.

Detroit won eight of its last 10 games to end 2022 — narrowly missing the playoffs with a record of 9-8. In fact, the organization hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016. And the fan base is hungry.

The Lions are the consensus betting favorite to win the NFC North this year. It would be their first division win since taking the NFC Central in 1993.

But Campbell doesn’t want his players to let the extra attention go to their heads.

“I think as always, the thing that’s gonna worry you is the hype train,” Campbell said Sunday after practice. “I mean, as with most coaches, this thing is just taking off and it’s out of control right now and that’s fine, as long as we stay focused on the job at hand and the work. I just keep going back to that. We’ve got to put the work in and earn it.”

The Lions have four prime-time games on the schedule this season, in addition to their annual Thanksgiving Day game. So for the first time in a long time, all eyes are on Detroit.

Better knock out a few extra up-downs, Coach.