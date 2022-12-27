Dan Campbell Offers Great Spin After Humiliating Loss To The Panthers

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t think getting destroyed by the Panthers was a complete negative for the team.

The Lions entered the weekend in a shockingly good position to make the postseason with just three games left. With a win over the Panthers, which seemed likely, the Lions could pretty much control their own fate.

Dan Campbell reacts to the Panthers crushing the Lions. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Instead, the Lions reverted to being the Detroit Lions we all know and love and lost 37-23. Not only did Detroit lose and set the team’s playoff chances back, the defense gave up a staggering 320 rushing yards.

Yet, the man responsible for running the team offered an outstanding spin zone. Campbell told the media the following when analyzing the loss, according to The Detroit News:

Look, I’m just going to say this again, it stings. It’s awful. But man, it’s the best thing that could happen to us because I think no matter who you are, in whatever you do, some of your best work is when you get your face kicked in. I do know, man, when your back is against the wall and you get trodded on and everything is at its worst, either you stay down there, or you get up, and you come back motivated and upset with calculated energy and aggression, and man, you go. And there is a purpose. So I think this is the best thing for us.

Props to Dan Campbell for offering one of the best spin zones of the year.

Say whatever you want about Dan Campbell, but the man always offers amazing quotes and content for NFL fans.

The team got thrashed by the Panthers. It was an embarrassing display of professional football, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Detroit made the Panthers and Sam Darnold look like an all-time great offense. It was a pathetic performance by Dan Campbell’s team.

Will the Detroit Lions make the playoffs? (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yet, he managed to find the silver lining. Did Detroit need to win and make the playoffs? Sure, but you know what else the franchise apparently needed in Dan Campbell’s mind? A blowout loss with the season on the line. Sometimes you just need to “get your face kicked in.”

Personally, I would have preferred the win, but we all have different priorities.

The Lions got rocked by the Panthers 37-23. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

It is a good thing the Lions are sitting at 7-8 and not the 1-6 the team was to start the season. If Campbell made these comments back then, it wouldn’t be nearly as funny. Now, it’s just Campbell being Dan Campbell. All will be forgiven if the team finishes 9-8.