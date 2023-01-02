Dan Campbell dropped another quote for the ages after crushing the Chicago Bears.

The Lions are fighting like absolute dogs for a spot in the playoffs, and after beating the Bears 41-10, the team is still alive with an 8-8 record with a game left.

Dan Campbell talks about Jameson Williams’ role after blowing out the Bears. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Rookie receiver and first round pick Jameson Williams didn’t get a catch during the game (he did have a big run), but that wasn’t the highlight of the day. It was the Detroit Lions head coach comparing him to a candy bar.

“He’s like a candy bar in the desert that I wouldn’t eat until I got that drink of water because my mouth would be dry, but it would be soon to follow,” Campbell told reporters after the blowout win.

He's like a candy bar in the desert 🤣@bigsgjamo pic.twitter.com/PUptH80u75 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2023

What is Dan Campbell talking about?

I truly do not even know what Campbell is trying to say with this analogy. What does it mean to be a candy bar in the desert?

Clearly, Campbell meant it as a compliment. He had a big grin on his face, and it clearly wasn’t a negative.

Dan Campbell compares Jameson Williams to a candy bar. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1609665342372208640)

However, it also doesn’t really make sense. If you’re stuck in the desert, a candy bar is probably the last thing you want.

You’d want a ton of water and good food. You’d want food that could sustain you for a long time. Do you really want a ton of sugar and no protein?

I don’t think so. I don’t think so at all. Having said that, this comment is just another example of why fans love Dan Campbell so much.

Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams is trying to find his role on the team. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It doesn’t have to make sense. It just had to be entertaining. Whether it’s talking about biting kneecaps, giving epic locker room speeches or comparing players to candy, you can always count on Dan Campbell to be a content machine.

Now, it’s time for Dan Campbell and the Lions to go out and beat the Packers to close out the season. Make the playoffs or not, a 9-8 season would be the team’s best year since 2017.