Damar Hamlin Responds To Questions About His Super Bowl Jacket, Says He Never Meant To Offend Anyone

Damar Hamlin, specifically the designer letterman jacket he wore to the Super Bowl, has been a topic of discussion on social media. Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson spearheaded the conversation by calling the Buffalo Bills’ safety out for wearing the jacket, and now Hamlin has responded.

The jacket, worth over $3,000, had an image of Jesus Christ with a message on the front that read “Without end or beginning there is no day and there is no night.” On the back of the jacket, there was the word “Eternal” with an image of Jesus on the cross.

While some found the jacket offensive, Hamlin made it abundantly clear that he wasn’t trying to disrespect anyone. He also cited a Bible verse and professed his faith in his tweets explaining that there were no ill intentions with the jacket.

My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images. I will learn from this and continue to walk in Love as I ALWAYS have. Matthew 7:1-5 🫶🏾💕 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) February 15, 2023

Adrian Peterson Not A Fan Of Damar Hamlin’s Jacket

Peterson was the loudest of his critics, calling him out on Instagram after he noticed the jacket.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!” the former Minnesota Vikings star wrote on Instagram.

“But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times, older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking,” he added in a comment on the post.

After receiving some backlash for calling Hamlin out, Peterson explained that he was able to talk with the Bills’ safety and express his opinion.