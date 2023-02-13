Adrian Peterson Calls Out Damar Hamlin For His Super Bowl Outfit: ‘Young People Don’t Think’

Videos by OutKick

Damar Hamlin attended Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night alongside the medical professionals from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who helped save his life after his sudden collapse on the field earlier this season.

The Buffalo Bills safety was wearing a blue letterman jacket. While most didn’t notice the design or words written on it, former NFL running back Adrian Peterson certainly did, and he was not a fan.

READ: BILLS’ TRAINER WHO PERFORMED CPR ON DAMAR HAMLIN RECEIVES NFL MVP VOTE

The jacket had an apparent image of Jesus Christ with a message on the front that read “Without end or beginning there is no day and there is no night.” On the back of the jacket, there was the word “Eternal” with an image of Jesus on the cross.

Peterson, who is a devout Christian, took issue with Hamlin’s attire.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!” the former Minnesota Vikings star wrote on Instagram.

“But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times, older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking,” he added in a comment on the post.

Hamlin professed his faith and spoke about “God’s guidance” in his first message to the public following his collapse.

Peterson simply didn’t like the depiction of Jesus on Hamlin’s jacket and felt the need to let the world know.

Former NFL running back Fred Taylor commented on Peterson’s post and suggested that he message Hamlin directly about the jacket instead of blasting him on his Instagram feed.