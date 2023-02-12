Damar Hamlin Speaks Exclusively To Fox Sports About Recovery From Near On-Field Death

Videos by OutKick

One of the most influential moments of the NFL season came in a Week 17 Monday Night Football battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR, nearly losing his life.

Now, over one month later, Hamlin spoke to Fox Sports prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Damar Hamlin is here. That I can write that sentence is a blessing for multiple reasons.



Hamlin is improving, and now the question is whether or not he will ever play football again.

Fox’s Michael Strahan sat down one-on-one with Damar Hamlin

Hamlin opened up about some of the difficulties he has since faced, but was guarded about others.

“You make the tackle, do you remember standing up after you make that tackle,” Strahan asks.

After a long pause, Hamlin responds, “That’s something I don’t really want to get too deep into, in the details of.

“That’s something I’m still trying to work though, ‘why did it happen to me?'”

Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 02, 2023. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

“What is the first thing you remember when you started to wake up [in the hospital]?” Strahan asked.

“Just hearing family members, my mom, my dad, friends that were there,” Hamlin responded.

“First thing I said when I woke up was ‘did we win’ because I was thinking about the game.”

The pair discussed the reaction to Hamlin’s injury and the outpouring of support from around the country.

Hamlin gave an inspirational message that everyone can get behind.

“It just should the unity of our league and the entire world,” Hamlin said. “I really feel like the whole situation showed that we can all come together. It was a surreal moment.”

Watch the entire interview: