Not Even Damar Hamlin’s Presence Helps The Buffalo Bills Overcome A Team That Played Better

ORCHARD PARK, NY — This wasn’t the way it was supposed to end for the Buffalo Bills because storybook endings are generally fulfilling and uplifting and all sorts of happy.

But there’s nothing about this ending that’s happy for Western New York’s team.

Bengals 27.

Bills 10.

The Bengals advance to the AFC Championship Game next weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, and that’s the second consecutive season Joe Burrow and his team make it to the conference title game.

The Bills go out of the playoffs with a thud. And that’s the second consecutive season the team that fancies itself a Super Bowl contender goes out in the divisional round.

“We just didn’t have it today,” a somber Josh Allen said afterward.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills Seemed To Be Team Of Destiny

That explanation feels hollow. The Bills overcame a year of injuries, a mass shooting in their community and the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago.

And amid those events, some life defining, the Bills kept winning.

So this loss was unexpected. And unfulfilling because it leaves the Bills with goals unmet. And the wonderful Hamlin story must wait for another season to write a new chapter.

“Yeah, I’m proud of our guys how we handled situations throughout the year,” Allen said. “We could have made a lot of excuses throughout the year with what was going on.

“Guys continued to fight. We wanted to win this game. We want to win them all. Those guys played better today.”

The stunning thing about this outcome is not that the Bengals won. They were in the Super Bowl last year and came closer to winning it all than most folks seem to remember.

What was surprising is the Bills went down kind of, well, easy. They trailed 14-0 after one quarter and were never really in this game.

Before this game we must remember the Bills gladly acknowledged what everyone else was saying — that they were a Super Bowl contender. A Super Bowl favorite even.

The Bills embraced that.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals shakes hands with head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills after the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills with a score of 27 to 10. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin In The Locker Room

And then we must recall this team shook off injuries as if they were gnats. And rose to impressive emotional heights when the Hamlin saga hit.

The Bills staggered at times through those but never went to the canvas.

So how is it they could get knocked out this day? This way?

The Bills actually had stuff working on their behalf on Sunday. They were playing at home. The home field advantage they sought after not having it last year was right there in cold, snowy Highmark Stadium.

And the Bills were lifted by Hamlin being in the stadium.

This also was Hamlin’s first Bills game since his scary, fateful cardiac arrest Jan. 2. He came into the locker room before the game.

“Yeah, just generally speaking out of respect for the environment in there, Damar was in the locker room pregame and just him being in the locker room, his presence, I think is good for the guys and I think for him,” coach Sean McDermott said. “It was a pretty cool moment.”

The Bills tried to share that moment with their fans. He was featured on the big screens that surround the field in the second half.

“The game wasn’t trending the way we wanted it to, but when they put him on the big screen it was just a great moment, keeping perspective of where he was a few weeks ago,” McDermott said. “Super happy for him and thankful his health is returning.”

It should be noted nothing about Hamlin’s visit failed to lift his teammates.

“Just his presence is a warm feeling,” Allen said. “Obviously we wanted to play for him and continue our mission.”

Said center Mitch Morse:

“He’s not a big rah-rah guy. I’m sure at some point he’s a little exhausted of people asking how he’s doing or put in a position he didn’t ask to be put in. His presence alone, his smile and positive energy, which he’s always had, always interjects energy and good vibes. with the group.

“I was happy to see him. I’m really happy for the fans, the crowd, for him to be able to go out there. He’s worked hard to get in the position he’s in now.”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arm Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills Beaten By A Better Team

But all that happiness for Hamlin aside, the Bills couldn’t change the direction or the result of this game.

“We just ran into a team that played better than us tonight,” Allen said.

The Bills won both their previous games since the Hamlin episode. They used the safety’s grit and health improvement as a source of inspiration.

Some within the organization connected with prayer and God for the first time because of the Hamlin saga.

But that’s where the good news ends. Because neither Hamlin’s presence nor whatever words he shared with teammates could change the outcome of this one.

“I feel like as a whole everybody could have did more,” offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said. “It’s a group thing. And not to single out us but we take it personal.

“And now we have a whole offseason to fight that mental battle.”

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero