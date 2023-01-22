Damar Hamlin In The House At Highmark Stadium For Bengals Versus Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Damar Hamlin is at Highmark Stadium for the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a source.

Hamlin actually visited the Bills locker room pregame before the team went out for warmups.

Hamlin has been around the team’s training facility in recent days but this is the first game he attends since his medical episode.

Hamlin was accompanied by his family and is getting around on a team security cart.

It’s unclear if he’ll make an appearance on the field before the game.

This should be a huge lift for the Bills. Hamlin’s recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered Jan. 2 has been both a source of great concern and major lift.

The Bills were obviously upset when Hamlin collapsed during that game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was never completed. The days that followed were difficult as he was attended to at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His recovery since has put players at ease and, they said, has helped buoy their spirits.

And now this.

Hamlin is back in the stadium on a game day for the first time.

And it happens to be in this AFC Divisional Round game against the same Bengals he was playing the last time he was on the field.

