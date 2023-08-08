Dalvin Cook Staying Ready, Posts Video Of Quick Feet While Still Looking For NFL Gig

Videos by OutKick

Dalvin Cook remains an NFL free agent. He visited the New York Jets in late July but left without a deal. There are teams interested in his services, like the Miami Dolphins, but still no contract is in place.

Less than one month from the start of the NFL season, Cook is unsigned. But he expects to play for some team this season. And he posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing off his quick footwork.

Of course, the problem with Cook isn’t his feet. Everyone knows that he has incredible feet and is a fantastic athlete.

Dalvin Cook remains NFL free agent for several reasons

The problem is that he wants to be paid and running backs are not in demand for NFL teams right now. Plus, Cook’s injury issues aren’t related to his lower body.

Cook missed two games in 2021 because of an ankle issue. His main concerns revolve around his left shoulder.

NFC running back and current NFL free agent Dalvin Cook, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, looks on during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

He dislocated that shoulder and tore the labrum in 2021. He re-aggravated it last season, but didn’t miss any games. However, he underwent offseason surgery to repair the lingering issue that first cropped up back in 2014.

So, teams aren’t concerned about whether or not he can bounce around pads lying motionless on the ground. They’re worried about him getting hit and/or hitting the ground.

The video serves more as a PR move by Cook. He wants fans to see how well he moves so that hopefully they’ll encourage their favorite team to sign the nearly-28-year-old running back.

So far, that hasn’t worked.

But that’s not going to stop Dalvin Cook from trying!