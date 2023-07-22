Dalvin Cook Reportedly Offered Ex-Girlfriend $1 Million To Withdraw Abuse Claims

Videos by OutKick

Dalvin Cook is still looking for a new NFL home. And a new court filing likely won’t make that task any easier.

The former Minnesota Vikings running back allegedly offered his ex-girlfriend $1 million to clear his name of abuse allegations she made in 2021.

Gracelyn Trimble, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, filed a lawsuit claiming assault, battery and false imprisonment. She accused Cook of “giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell.”

The 27-year-old reportedly offered Trimble $800,000 at first but upped it to seven figures when she declined.

Trimble’s attorney, Daniel Cragg, said Cook’s offer should serve as “evidence of a crime.”

“This does not pass the smell test, and can and should be admissible as evidence of Cook’s consciousness of guilt,” Cragg wrote in the filing.

Cook said in a deposition he knew about the cash offer from his lawyers in May. Upon acceptance, Trimble would have to sign “a sworn affidavit exonerating him of wrongdoing” and send a letter to the NFL.

But Trimble declined the money.

Dalvin Cook Accused Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

The couple met in Florida in 2018, but Trimble said she flew to Minnesota in November 2020 to end the relationship for good.

According to the lawsuit, Cook became irritated when she asked him for help with loading up her belongings. That’s when he allegedly “grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open.”

Trimble said she attempted to mace Cook, but amid the struggle, accidentally sprayed her own eyes. When she took a shower to wash it off, he allegedly assaulted her again.

She then went into the bedroom, grabbed Cook’s gun and called her friend. Cook overheard her, threatened her, and then beat her with a broomstick, the lawuit claims.

Medical personnel said she suffered a concussion along with several deep cuts and bruising. She told the doctors she had been in an ATV accident, and she did not file a lawsuit until a year later.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook denies these allegations.

His attorney, David Valentini said Trimble actually broke into Cook’s house, assaulted him and two houseguests and is now trying to “extort him for millions of dollars.”

“While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook,” Valentini said.

For now, the matter remains unresolved in civil court. But if there’s hesitation from teams that Cook might be punished under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, that might explain why the four-time Pro Bowler is still a free agent.