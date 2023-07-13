Dalvin Cook Is Embracing And Enjoying Free Agent Process Which Sounds Easier Said Than Done

Videos by OutKick

Free agent wide receiver Dalvin Cook seems to be digging the free agent way of life.

While the uncertainty of not knowing where you’re going to be spending the 2023 NFL season might bug a lot of people, Dalvin Cook isn’t in a hurry to sign a new deal.

Cook was of course released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season, he has reportedly received multiple offers.

Cook was back in his old stomping ground for a youth football camp in the Minneapolis area. There, he spoke to Minneapolis/St. Paul TV station Fox 9.

“I think at every level, I made the right choice when I had the choice to go play ball. The process is fun, you embrace it,” Cook said. “If you don’t want to be wanted by people, then something’s wrong. As long as people want me, I’m good.”

That’s a fair point. The waiting game is a lot easier if you know there are plenty of suitors ready to hand you a contract.

If your phone isn’t ringing, that seems considerably less enjoyable.

Cook Says He’s Just ‘Enjoying’ The Process

“I know I’m in the right spot,” Cook continued. “But going through this process has been fun. It’s been different every day, waking up with a different schedule. Just enjoying it. I think when it comes down to it, I just make the right decision. I’ve been doing it all my life.”

The Miami native has been routinely linked to his hometown team since he hit the market, but perhaps there’s a better deal out there.

Cook spent six seasons in Minnesota after the team drafted him in 2017 out of Florida State. Last season, he started in all 17 regular season games the Vikings. He rushed for 1,173 years and 8 touchdowns. That was considerably off of his career high in 2020, when he rushed for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 14 games.

