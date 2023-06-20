Dalvin Cook Is Interested In Teaming With DeAndre Hopkins For Possible Free-Agency Double Dip

Videos by OutKick

Two high-level skill players in the NFL are still up for grabs, and if you ask them, they should be signed as a package deal. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is informing all of the interested front offices in the league that if they hope to sign him, they should also sign former Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Cook discussed his free-agency plans, speaking with ESPN-NFL insider Adam Schefter. The former Vikings RB tied his offseason plans back to Hopkins (released by the Cards in May).

Dalvin Cook Advises Teams To Sign Him, D-Hop (No S**t!)

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Dalvin told the ESPN reporter.

Two players in their prime (or near it), Cook and Hopkins remain the arguable top two players still left in NFL free agency on the offensive side of the ball.

Dalvin Cook credited his history with D-Hop as reason for a team to sign both players, which is certainly easier said than done.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times,” Cook added. “When I’ve been with D-Hop, we done chill together, we done been around each other like, and it’s like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that’s what my mind at to. …

“If we can get up on the same roster and be on the same team, that will be the beauty of the situation,” Cook said.

Are Cook and Hopkins Still Lethal?

Will a team truly improve by signing these best buds? The numbers appear to suggest it.

Cook is a 27-year-old RB coming off his fourth-straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Shaking off early injury concerns in his career, Cook is an elite runner among other players at his position. He played 17 games last season and reached a fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection.

Hopkins stumbled upon some early-season troubles last year. The NFL suspended D-Hop for the first six games because of a PED violation.

Hopkins proved electric in his return: logging 64 catches, 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns in nine games. The numbers pop off the stat sheet for Hopkins when considering Arizona’s quarterback troubles after Kyler Murray went down with a midseason ACL tear.

Who’s Likely To Be Signed First?

Hopkins has more appeal on the free-agency market than Dalvin Cook.

Dalvin Cook became the latest casualty in a waning running back market. With other RBs like Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt still available, it’s clear that the position is not a must-have in today’s NFL offenses.

Hopkins is rumored to have received interest from the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, despite being a 31-year-old wideout.

Perhaps Dalvin Cook’s bid for a team-up is a sneaky ploy to add to his value … we’ll see who signs first.

Dalvin Cook, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)