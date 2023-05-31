Handicapping WR DeAndre Hopkins’ Next NFL Team

Videos by OutKick

Since the Arizona Cardinals appear to be in the process of “tanking,” they released Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins. And because we can gamble on most things nowadays, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds out for Hopkins’ next team.

The two favorites as of Wednesday, May 31st are the Buffalo Bills (+300) and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (+400).

DeAndre Hopkins was recently asked on @IAMATHLETEpod the QB's he'd love to play with 👀



▪️ Josh Allen

▪️ Jalen Hurts

▪️ Patrick Mahomes

▪️ Lamar Jackson

▪️ Justin Herbert



🎥: @IAMATHLETEpod pic.twitter.com/5fhVCrEeiU — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 22, 2023

Browns QB Deshaun Watson discussing the idea of playing with WR DeAndre Hopkins in Cleveland.

However, public comments made by Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson have thrown a fly in the ointment of this betting market. Cleveland is the 3rd-favorite at DraftKings (+550) to sign D-Hop.

A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but people around him. I don’t need a great QB – I’ve done it with subpar QBs – just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships. DeAndre Hopkins’ comments on ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast

Odds for WR DeAndre Hopkins team for the 2023 NFL season

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds at DraftKings for the 14 most likely teams to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins in 2023.

The remaining Odds at DraftKings for teams most likely to sign Hopkins in 2023.

Bets Bets for D-Hop’s 2023 squad

Philadelphia Eagles (+2200)

Maybe I’m enamored by the fat payout, but I don’t get why the Eagles are this far down the board. If Hopkins really wants to play for a contender then he can take a team-friendly deal, which expands his options.

Hopkins listed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as his 2nd-favorite quarterback in the NFL in that video above. Philadelphia’s WR corp would be absolutely insane if Hopkins goes to the City of Brotherly Love.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, QB Jalen Hurts, and WR A.J. Brown post after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown form what is the best WR duo in the league. Hopkins, Smith, and Brown can each lineup in the slot or out wide so there would be versatility in this trio.

Plus, the Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is seeming a “player’s coach” who is 23-11 in his 1st two seasons on the job with an appearance in the 2023 Super Bowl.

BET: 0.25 unit (u) on DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Philadelphia Eagles (+2200)

Gambling strategy: I’m only splitting a half-unit on two teams in this DeAndre Hopkins market. For example, 1u = $100. So, if you’re tailing me, put $25 on the Eagles signing D-Hop and $25 on the following team.

Cleveland Browns (+550)

I know I’m on an island here but I actually think the Browns are a Super Bowl sleeper this season. Watson is a franchise QB who I expect to play much better this season than when he returned from suspension in 2022.

Even though Watson didn’t make Hopkins’ list of “Quarterbacks he’d most like to catch passes from,” Watson didn’t take it personally and is probably recruiting Hopkins to Cleveland.

D-Hop and Watson played together at the Houston Texans from 2017-19. Over that span, Hopkins caught 315 balls for 4,115 yards with 31 receiving touchdowns and was an All-Pro three times.

Hopkins congratulates Watson after a TD pass while playing for the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Watson can sell D-Hop on being his No. 1 target in Cleveland. Hurts cannot do the same for Hopkins in Philly. With all due respect to Browns WR Amari Cooper, I’d still take D-Hop over him at this stage in their careers.

Based on the odds, the coaching staff, and the teams’ form at the end of last season, the Philadelphia Eagles are my preferred choice for Hopkins’ next destination. But, 5.5-to-1 for the Browns deserves a sprinkle as well.

BET: 0.25u on DeAndre Hopkins joining the Cleveland Browns (+550)

