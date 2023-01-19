Dallas TV Anchor Tries to Kick Field Goals After Brett Maher’s Disastrous Playoff Performance

The Dallas Cowboys were able to easily handle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move through to the Divisional Series.

That said, they advanced despite the unbelievably bad performance from kicker Brett Maher.

READ: DALLAS COWBOYS SURVIVE FOUR MISSED EXTRA POINTS TO DEMOLISH TOM BRADY’S BUCS, ELIMINATE THE GOAT IN POTENTIAL FINAL GAME

Maher missed four consecutive extra point attempts, which set an NFL record. He did convert on his fifth try, to salvage something out of his disastrous day.

The Cowboys already announced they would continue to use Maher against the 49ers on Saturday, despite his struggles.

One Dallas based TV station decided to test the popular hypothesis that an average person could do better. They sent poor Brandon Todd of Good Day at KDFW out to try five attempts from the same distance Maher kicked from.

The video is…outstanding.

Think you could do a better job kicking for the Dallas Cowboys than Brett Maher? @BrandonToddFOX4 decided to give it a shot. Here's what happened. 😆 pic.twitter.com/7TmPeYIOWw — Good Day (@GoodDayFox4) January 18, 2023

Does Dallas Kicker Deserve Some Slack?

Obviously Brett Maher did not have a good day last weekend.

Many compared it to having the “yips” in baseball, where a mental issue impairs normal athletic ability.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

But at the same time, as with most athletic endeavors, kicking is a lot harder than it looks.

It’s similar to those who think baseball doesn’t require significant athleticism, then look hopeless trying to hit.

Kicking looks like it should be something anyone can do. But it does require an incredibly specific skill set, physical ability and years of practice.

Obviously television morning anchors don’t have those qualifications. And neither do most people.

At the same time though, we’re not paid to kick. Maher is. And boy did he not deliver what he’s supposed to do.

Let’s hope he does better on Saturday, or we’ll be subjected to more TV commentators flailing helplessly at the football.