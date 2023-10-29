Dallas Cowboys Destroy Los Angeles Rams In Historic Fashion By Delivering Scorigami

Videos by OutKick

The Dallas Cowboys rolled the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The game wasn’t really ever close, as the Cowboys scored on the first very possession and led 17-3 after the first quarter and 33-9 at halftime.

Not only did the Rams lose the game, but quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an injury and ultimately left the game.

If there’s any solace for Los Angeles to take in the loss, it’s that it is part of history. Of all the NFL games that have happened in history (nearly 17,500), none had ended with a 43-20 final score. Until now.

The Cowboys beat the Rams 43-20, creating the latest scorigami. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, their website describes it as such:

“Scorigami is a concept thought up by Jon Bois. It is the art of building final scores that have never happened before in NFL history.”

Scorigami usually occurs thanks to at least one strange scoring situation. In this case, the Cowboys blocked a Rams punt and scored a safety.

Dallas Cowboys players celebrate a safety after a blocked punt in the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams that helped lead to a Scorigami in the NFL. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

It probably doesn’t make the Rams feel any better, who have lost back-to-back games. But, the good news is that they play the Green Bay Packers next week. The Packers lost their fourth-straight game on Sunday.

After that, the Rams have their bye week, which could allow Matthew Stafford some much-needed rest.

On the other side, the Cowboys bounced back nicely after the San Francisco 49ers embarrassed them in Week 5. They’ve since beaten both Los Angeles teams (Rams and Chargers) heading into a massive showdown next Sunday against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Big congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys for achieving the fourth Scorigami in the 2023 NFL season!