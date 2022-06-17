Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Fined $100K For ‘Physical’ OTA Practice

The NFL announced on Thursday that they are fining Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 for infringing OTA rules that restrict too much contact during the offseason sessions. Dallas will also lose an OTA practice in 2023 as a result.

On June 2, McCarthy was fined for the same offense, first costing the coach $50,000. Dallas’ practice was flagged for “live contact violations” after the League got ahold of practice footage showing ramped-up contact from the Cowboys players during 11-on-11 drills.

“The letter reminds the Cowboys that when on-field physical contact between players escalates to an ‘impermissible level,’ the head coach is obligated to intervene and stop the action. Coaches are also urged to remove ‘overly enthusiastic’ players from the field for individual instruction,” the NFL stated.

Chicago Bear coach Matt Eberflus was also fined this offseason for hosting physical OTAs.

Last offseason, the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars were punished by the League for violating the contact rule. McCarthy was fined $100,000; Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was penalized $50,000; and Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fined $200,000.

Been covering NFL off-season practices since 1997 and there’s nothing different from a Mike McCarthy practice to any other coach I’ve covered. Other than not actually practicing I’m not sure what else he could do. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 16, 2022

