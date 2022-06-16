Jerry Jones Talks about the Idea of 2nd NFL Team in Dallas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wants the NFL to bring a 2nd NFL team to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but Jerry Jones is not too keen on that idea. Jones kindly expressed his displeasure with the idea when talking to The Dallas Morning News. Watch Hutton, Chad, and PK discuss Jerry’s comments and the idea of a 2nd Dallas-based NFL team in the video below.

