Dallas Cowboys ‘Intrigued’ By C.J. Stroud: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Dallas Cowboys apparently have some interest in C.J. Stroud ahead of the NFL draft.

Stroud lit it up during his career at Ohio State, and while he failed to find much postseason success, he was still a dominant college QB.

There’s also a very high chance Stroud comes off the board in the top five picks. Dallas doesn’t draft 26 and already has Dak Prescott on a huge deal.

The Cowboys reportedly have interest in C.J. Stroud. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Yet, that apparently hasn’t stopped Jerry Jones’ franchise from taking a look at the former Buckeyes gunslinger.

“I don’t know the ‘how,’ but (Dallas is) absolutely intrigued by Stroud,” an unnamed source told SI.com’s FanNation when talking about the Cowboys being interested in the former Ohio State star.

The Cowboys reportedly have interest in C.J. Stroud. Will the team make a move with Dak Prescott still under contract? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will the Cowboys make a move on C.J. Stroud?

While the Cowboys might have interest in the former Ohio State starter, it seems borderline impossible the team pulls the trigger on a move to go get him.

Prescott still has two more years left on his deal, and while nothing is ever impossible in the NFL, it’s hard to imagine Jones dumps Prescott right now.

Will the Dallas Cowboys draft C.J. Stroud? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Plus, the Cowboys would have to give up a ton in order to move up to draft Stroud. He might go as high as second overall. The only QB probably going ahead of the athletic passer is Bryce Young.

Do the Cowboys really have the trade capital to move up to second overall? Would the move even be worth it?

This isn’t like when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers to sit behind Brett Favre. Rodgers fell all the way to 24th. Stroud isn’t falling anywhere near that range. If the Cowboys act on their interest, they’ll have to move up.

Cowboys reportedly “intrigued” by former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

While it’s interesting to imagine what Jerry Jones might do, there’s simply no rational or logical way to draw up the Cowboys snagging C.J. Stroud.