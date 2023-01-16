C.J. Stroud Announces NFL Draft Decision Amid Speculation He Might Stay

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s college career has come to an end.

The superstar passer announced Monday morning that he’s leaving Columbus and will enter the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s expected that Stroud will be one of the first players off the board.

C.J. Stroud calls it a career at OSU.

This isn’t a surprising decision from the Ohio State quarterback. Most mock drafts have him as a lock for the top 10, and a lot of people think he’s probably a guaranteed top five pick.

If he goes in the top five, he will make more than $34 million in guaranteed money. If he goes in the top three, that number will go up to nearly $39 million.

There were whispers and plenty of speculation about the talented quarterback possibly staying in Columbus with a huge NIL deal, but clearly, that didn’t happen.

C.J. Stroud announces he’s going pro. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As for what this means for OSU, the Buckeyes will now have to replace one of the best passers in school history. This past season, he threw for 41 touchdowns and just under 3,700 yards as he led the Buckeyes to the CFP.

He was a lethal college QB that terrorized opposing defenses. There’s not a DC in America who enjoyed scheming to play him.

Look no further than the incredible game he had against Georgia for proof of that fact.

Ohio State star QB C.J. Stroud will enter the NFL draft. His time at Ohio State is over. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud had an incredible college career at Ohio State. Now, it’s time to find out what he can do at the next level in the NFL.