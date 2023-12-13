‘Romper Stomper’ From The Viral Morgan Wallen Porta Potty Brawl Has A Playboy Teaser Just In Time For Christmas

Videos by OutKick

An “unforgettable night” at a Morgan Wallen concert in late August at PNC Park in Pittsburgh turned an unknown nursing student by the name of Dalanie DiSabato into the viral internet star known as the “Romper Stomper.”

The video, taken near a row of porta potties, shows Dalanie coming to her mom’s defense in a pair of cowboy boots and a romper. She pulls a couple of women out of a porta potty to lay the smack down.

As her nickname from the clip suggests, she kicked ass and stomped the two ladies who started scrapping with her mom. The “Romper Stomper” put her boots and a sharp right-hand to good use before returning to enjoy the rest of her evening.

PORTA POTTY WAR pic.twitter.com/LcjRrDaPXv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2023

After the video of the porta potty brawl went viral, Dalanie wisely leaned into it. She came forward to identify herself and add the details of what led up to the viral brawl.

“I didn’t really realize that I cut in front of this girl. And I walked into the bathroom, and my mom was standing outside of the door, guarding the door, because this girl was pissed. Like, she was mad,” Dalanie said shortly after the brawl went viral.

“I just walked out and saw two girls ganging up on my mom, so I just did what I think any daughter would have done. I just beat the f*ck out of them.”

Shortly after her viral moment, Dalanie received an invite to join Playboy’s exclusive content platform. In another wise move she decided to cash in on the viral fame.

Dalanie DiSabato Is Still Going Strong On Playboy And Has A Teaser To Prove It

In early September, she accepted Playboy’s invite. Fast-forward a few months and Dalanie’s gone full-blown content creator/influencer.

She now has a following of more than 63k on Instagram and more than 107k on TikTok. As any influencer knows you hop on those viral trends while making sure to include plenty of exclusive content teasers.

You better believe the “Romper Stomper” knows all about that. She’s already announced that “It’s a Playboy Christmas” in a recent teaser.

Talk about making the most of a viral moment. Dalanie made the right call at every turn and cashed in as a result.

It’s only been a few months since she went from kicking ass at the porta potties to an influencer selling content behind a paywall. That’s impressive, but the real test will come in the next few months.

Can she keep the influencer momentum she built up going or is she going to have to dust off the boots and hope someone crosses her again?