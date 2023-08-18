Dak Prescott Points To Fights As Proof Cowboys Are ‘Nobody’s Little Brother’

Videos by OutKick

Things have gotten a little testy at Dallas Cowboys training camp, and QB Dak Prescott says that should send a message to the rest of the league.

Earlier in training camp, Prescott himself was on the receiving end of some insults from Dallas CB Trevon Diggs.

However, on one of the last days of the team’s training camp in Oxnard, California a pair of skirmishes broke out between teammates.

That’s not ideal, but Precott himself said he liked to see some fire out of his team.

“For me, to see the passion,” Prescott said, according to the team’s website. “It’s a testament to what we’ve all put into this thing — what the offense has put in and the confidence that has grown, and the defense and who they believe that they are.”

“It’s been 10 padded practices and a lot of time going against one other is what that is. It means you’re ready to play somebody else.”

That’s true. You can only run into or block the same dude so many times before tempers start to flare.

However, at least in Prescott’s tenure under center for the Cowboys, ultra-intense training camps have not been the norm.

“That’s a credit to everything that we’ve really put into this team, and into both units — feeling like we’re nobody’s little brother,” the QB said.

“I told the offense the other day that I grew up being a little brother, and that’s not happening anymore.”

There are a lot of expectations for the Cowboys to get over the hump this season. If that kind of intensity carries over to the regular season it will be helpful.

