Dak Prescott’s Ex-Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Is Now Dating Jack Flaherty, Who Used To Date Jenna Berman, Who Is Nick Bosa’s Ex

Love is in the air for a couple of recurring names out of the OutKick Culture Department.

Natalie Buffett, who seemed to be headed towards an engagement ring with Dak Prescott only to be denied and then Dak knocking up high society elitist Sara Jane Ramos, is now dating former Cardinals starting pitching rising star Jack Flaherty, who burst onto the OutKick radar years ago when he was dating Instagram 5-tooler Jenna Berman who eventually went on to date 49ers stud defensive end Nick Bosa, but then he dumped Berman and is now dating Eagles fan Lauren Maenner.

Buffett, who loves flying on private jets and living the high-society life, might have to cut back on extravagance with Flaherty. He’s still a millionaire who recently signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, but that’s chump change compared to the $126 million or so Dak has made from the Cowboys since 2021.

Just sayin’.

It’s unclear how the Buffett-Flaherty free agency deal got done. Did Natalie and her girlfriends go hunting on Instagram for available talent and Natalie settled on Jack as her Dak rebound? Did Jack slide into the DMs? Did Natalie’s agent know Jack’s agent and the two sides agreed on a one-year deal?

All of this is unclear, but we do know these two have already reached the Tulum off-season vacation stage of the relationship which tells us this one has most likely been percolating for a few months.

Is this the Christen Harper-Jared Goff-like relationship the Detroit Tigers need to get over the hump and into the playoffs? Remember: Goff was looked at as a stop-gap before the Lions drafted a quarterback and told Goff to hit the road. Now Goff has delivered the Lions their first division title since 1993.

Can the Buffett-Flaherty signing be the piece that gets the Tigers back into the playoffs in a weak division in 2024?

Let’s see how this plays out.