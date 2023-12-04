Nick Bosa’s New Girlfriend Laren Maenner, An Eagles Fan, Now Roots For 49ers

Videos by OutKick

We officially have ourselves an NFC playoff storyline TO WATCH within the OutKick Culture Department.

It’s official — 49ers stud defensive end Nick Bosa is dating model Lauren Maenner, an Eagles fan and this relationship is to the point where Maenner rooted for the 49ers in Sunday’s massive showdown. We’re talking about a Philly native, a Temple grad, and a woman who bleeds Eagle Green switching sides in the biggest game of the Eagles’ regular season to root for her boyfriend and the 49ers.

That’s red meat to the OutKick Culture Department. Inject it right into our veins.

“Haha this is awkward,” the model wrote on Instagram to her friends who roasted her over this big life change.

“All black was a smart move 😂,” Lauren’s friend Ally wrote.

“Don’t come to the parade,” another friend popped off.

“Representing!” Cheryl Bosa, Nick’s mom, responded to this huge news that Lauren has selected the love of her defensive end boyfriend over her hometown Eagles.

Talk about life coming at you fast.

Earlier this year, on January 29, Lauren was in the upper deck at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship and rooting on her Birds while suckin’ down a Bud Light.

Think about the emotions that were going through Lauren’s head as she sat there watching Nick and the defense torture the Philly rushing attack while Brock Purdy carved up the team she’s been rooting for her whole life.

But, let’s face it, stud alpha generational talent defensive ends don’t come along very often in the free-agent dating market and sometimes love makes you do crazy things.

“We still luv ya !” another of Lauren’s friends wrote on Instagram.

Buckle up. This storyline is just getting good.