Dad Goes Viral For Bone-Chilling Reaction To Daughter Being Asked To Homecoming

Videos by OutKick

Remember that miserable feeling during high school when you had to ask out a girl for prom or homecoming? The worst, right? Talk about dread.

You put it off for weeks, months even. You try to play it off like you “don’t care” but deep down, it’s eating at you. You lose sleep over it.

If you’re like me, you waited too long because you don’t have any guts and then pretty much everyone is taken so you just go with your friend from elementary school who friend-zoned you years ago but is now throwing you a bone.

Anyway, where was I … oh yeah, present day.

Take a look at the balls on this kid who asked a girl to homecoming earlier this week right in front of her father.

Talk about guts:

Look at Pops face when he seen dude asking his daughter to homecoming 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PeKeZrQuFH — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 18, 2023

My God. I respect the hell outta this cat for going all in and rolling the dice. I would’ve never had the stones to do it.

To be fair, my now-wife’s dad was a judge back in the day — specifically when we were dating — so I grew up terrified of him. I’m pretty sure I was one more speeding ticket away from getting the boot.

And now that I’m a dad myself, I’m 100% with this father. My little girl is only 2 and I already lose sleep at night thinking about her becoming a teenager and dating. Makes me sick.

It takes every single ounce of restraint in this dad’s body to not tackle this little twerp to the ground and put him in a headlock. Good for him.

And then you get the pre-homecoming picture at the end, which is just perfect. Again, the stones on this kid are unmatched. After seeing this video go viral you STILL go on over to the belly of the beast and take a picture with the girl? No shot I’d walk into that house.

Best you’re getting out of me after that is a quick knock on the door and a couple steps back. Hell, I may just risk it all and text her and practically beg her to just come outside and spare me the shame of having to face this dude again.

Good for this kid, though. And good for the dad for not getting arrested on the spot. Win-win.

And hey, you got a mega-viral video out of it. Bonus points!