Dad Shows The Entire World What Not To Do While Chasing A Foul Ball With A Child In Your Arms: Video

It’s a normal human reaction to chase down a foul ball when one is hit in your direction at a baseball game. It doesn’t matter if you’re at a little league game, a charity game, or a major league game, people simply love foul balls. When you’re carrying a child, however, let’s start letting the foul balls go.

Every year it seems like we see a dad pull off a miraculous catch in the stands while holding a little one. Sitting down or moving a couple of feet to try and snag a foul ball is one thing, but sprinting with a child in hand simply is not the move.

A man, who I’m assuming is the kid’s father, showed baseball fans around the world why one should never take off on a sprint while carrying a child.

A foul ball popped up over the first base side during the Campbell-NC State game over the weekend caught the attention of the dad. Given that the stadium was essentially empty, the dad saw this as an opportunity to snag a foul ball for his little man, but instead left the ballpark feeling guilty.

The video is tough to watch as you can see the kid’s head definitely hit the concrete as the dad took a tumble on the pavement.

The woman in the background dropping to the ground with her reaction let’s us know that the kid’s head did not exactly hit the floor softly.

I understand the novelty of getting a foul ball, especially getting a foul ball while you’re at a game with your young son, but running with kid in tow has never been a wise move.

Hopefully, the kiddo is alright – kids are resilient – and here’s to hoping the kid’s mom hasn’t seen the video.

