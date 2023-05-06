Spectator Taken To Trauma Center After Falling Into Red Sox Bullpen Reaching For Foul Ball At Phillies Game

Videos by OutKick

A terrifying scene unfolded in the first inning of Friday night’s clash between the Phillies and Red Sox.

According to multiple sources, a spectator was taken to a trauma center after falling over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

The fan was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene, after he tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field.

Players were visibly shaken up by the incident.

Game is delayed as a fan has fallen into the Red Sox bullpen in Philadelphia. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9fHU1BxAw — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 5, 2023

The Phillies issued a statement stating the incident occurred when the fan reached over the railing in an attempt to retrieve a ball headed his way. The Phillies said the fan was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark. His injuries were not disclosed.

Later in the game, a Phillies employee was cleaning blood off the concrete in the area where the fan fell.

Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical responders attended to the fan, who was wearing a Phillies jersey. Red Sox relievers looked on with concern as a hush went over the nearly sold-out ballpark that were there to take in the return of Bryce Harper.

The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.

The game resumed after about a 10-minute delay.

As of now, there are no details on the severity of the injuries the victim withstood but follow OutKick for more details as they arise.