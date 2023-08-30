Dad Admits To Having Secret Relationship With His Son’s Ex-Fiancée

Videos by OutKick

For most civilized people when someone you know breaks up with their significant other, the significant other remains on the list of people who are off limits. You know, out of respect for the friend or sibling.

Unfortunately, these days there are far more uncivilized people out there when it comes to this kind of unwritten rule. There are some who see it as an opportunity to hook up with someone they’ve become attracted to.

When a friend or a sibling crosses those boundaries the friendship can sometimes be repaired. But what happens if a parent gets involved with your ex? Is there ever a chance at saving that relationship?

Dad admits to being in a secret relationship with his son’s ex-fiancée (Image Credit: Getty)

A dad admitted recently to doing just that. A 48-year-old man by the name of David called into Australia’s biggest radio show, the Kyle & Jackie O Show to admit to having a secret relationship with his son’s 25-year-old ex-fiancée.

He was also looking for some advice on how or if he should break the news to son. David says that he had known his son’s ex since she was 17, when she started dating his son in high school. She reached out to the dad out of the blue a couple of months after breaking up with his son looking for help and things progressed from there.

“It was fairly late at night and she was stuck. She was in a social circumstance that she didn’t want to be in and she just wanted to bail and get out of there and she was a long way from home,” he explained.

Naturally, the dad grabbed his shining armor, along with his shield and sword, before setting out to save the young lady.

Dad Would Choose The Relationship With His Son’s Ex-Fiancée Over His Son

“So I was concerned for her safety as well and I just went and picked her up and that’s kind of, that’s all that happened and she was very grateful,” he continued.

David said he received a follow-up message from her after saving her from the social circumstance she was stuck in. She admitted to having feelings for him, the two started chatting, one thing led to another and the two started having sex.

He developed feelings for her and the hook-ups have turned into a relationship. The dad is now trying to figure out how to break the news to the son. Not only that, but he has no plans to stop seeing the ex-fiancée.

“Ok, if I don’t tell him and he finds out and he will find out, then that would be a situation that would destroy the relationship I have with my son,” he said. “If I do tell him, then I also run the risk of destroying a relationship because there may be concerns and thoughts about whether this started happening while they were together.”

When asked if he would end the relationship if the son wanted him to, he admitted that he would choose his new lover over his son.

“I would be prepared to look after myself in terms of my future and my relationship and work on the relationship with my son,” the dad explained. “We run the risk of damaging the relationship but I’m sure that, you know, as humans and as adults we can get through that.”

Dad Of The Year Level Stuff From This Guy

This guy is completely clueless. This isn’t just some girl that his son went to school with. They dated for a while and were engaged to be married.

I don’t think there’s any “as humans and as adults” working through your dad sleeping with your ex-fiancée. Good luck smoothing that one over.

He might be able to earn some points toward repairing the relationship during his dad of the year acceptance speech. Although, he would most likely have to admit some wrongdoing in order to do that.