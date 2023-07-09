Nurse Fired For Secret Affair With Patient Who Died While Having Sex With Her In His Car

Videos by OutKick

A British nurse lost her job after a secret affair with a dialysis patient was uncovered following the patient’s death. The man known as Patient A died last in January last year while having sex with the nurse in a Wrexham, Wales parking lot.

42-year-old Penelope Williams failed to call an ambulance after the mas suffered a heart attack in the backseat of his car. She instead called a colleague for help.

The colleague instructed the nurse to call for an ambulance, Williams did not. She instead waited for her colleague to eventually call for an ambulance. When they finally arrived they found the man dead in the back of his car with his pants down.

According to reports, Patient A had died from “heart failure and chronic kidney disease triggered by a medical episode.”

As if failing to call for help wasn’t bad enough, Williams then lied about her relationship with the patient. She told the police that the man had messaged her on Facebook because he wasn’t feeling well. She had been sitting in the back of his car with him “just talking” before died.

The bizarre circumstances surrounding the patient’s death and the fact that a nurse had been there at the time led to an investigation and a hearing before a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness-to-practice panel.

Hard To Argue That This Nurse Didn’t Deserve To Be Fired

After attempting to maintain her initial story, Williams eventually came clean and admitted to an affair with the patient. She also admitted that she was meeting him that night to have sex.

The admission and her handling of the situation led the board to determine that Penelope Williams had “brought the nursing profession into disrepute.”

The board ruled, “Mrs. Williams’ actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse, and are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register.”

Being found dead with your pants down in the backseat of a car isn’t an ideal way to go. Given that he was on dialysis, and on borrowed time, there are certainly worse ways to go.