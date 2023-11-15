Dabo Swinney Reacts To Texas A&M Speculation With Interesting Omission

Videos by OutKick

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t completely rule out interest in Texas A&M.

The Aggies are on the hunt for a new head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher, and there are plenty of names being thrown around. Mike Norvell, Dan Campbell (already reportedly said no), Dan Lanning, Lane Kiffin, Deion Sanders and Dabo Swinney all seem to pop up in conversations whenever the opening is discussed.

Swinney has two national rings with the Tigers, and there seems to be growing frustration between him and the fanbase. Would he consider an exit to the SEC and College Station? He was asked about it, and what he didn’t say was more interesting than his actual answer.

Dabo Swinney reacts to Texas A&M speculation. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

“I’m just focused on this job … Always have been. Just trying to beat North Carolina. It must be November — that’s all I can say,” Swinney told Chapel Fowler when asked if he has any interest in the Aggies.

So, is that a no? Certainly doesn’t sound like he’s 100% ruling it out.

Asked Dabo Swinney if he had any interest in the Texas A&M job opening: "I'm just focused on this job … Always have been. Just trying to beat North Carolina. It must be November — that's all I can say" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 14, 2023

Dabo Swinney to Texas A&M?

This is a very interesting response from Dabo Swinney, and it’s similar to the response Florida State fans got from Mike Norvell.

Notice how he didn’t straight up say “No!” or “There’s absolutely no chance I’ll be leaving Clemson.” Adding on “that’s all I can say” is a hell of a closer.

It’s almost like Dabo is purposely taunting/teasing the Clemson administration. He already has a massive deal with the Tigers, but would they hand him a new one out of fear he might leave?

Does Dabo even want to stay at Clemson? Let’s remember the now infamous Tyler from Spartanburg call. It seems like both sides might be growing a bit old with each other.

Here is the full question from ‘Tyler’, who said Dabo Swinney was starting to sound like Tommy Bowden, before questioning his worth right now, compared to salary.



Also asked Dabo not to clump him into the other 1.5% of fans Swinney has previously mentioned https://t.co/pndtzG07TC pic.twitter.com/8YGOT77G0s — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 31, 2023

The major issue with believing Dabo Swinney will take the Texas A&M job is the fact he doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of NIL and is openly critical of the transfer portal.

What are the things a coach must embrace to win at a high level in major college football? NIL and the transfer portal.

Whoever Texas A&M hires must be fully committed to using NIL and the transfer portal to build a great roster. Can Dabo adapt? Does he even want to?

Will Dabo Swinney leave Clemson for Texas A&M? (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

These are questions that need to be answered, but for now, he’s not saying much. That kind of says a lot more than if he did talk about the opening. Let me know your thoughts on Dabo Swinney at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.