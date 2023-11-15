Dan Campbell Reportedly Makes Decision On Texas A&M Job Opening

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions fans can breathe easy because Dan Campbell likely isn’t going anywhere, and that includes Texas A&M.

Campbell has the Detroit Lions roaring and taking the NFL by storm at the moment. For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Lions are the real deal.

Detroit is 7-2, and with a soft chunk of the schedule in front of them, the team could easily be 11-2 by mid-December. Lions fans are excited and buying into everything Campbell is selling.

However, there’s also been fear Campbell could return to his alma mater and coach Texas A&M following Jimbo Fisher being fired.

Dan Campbell played college football at Texas A&M. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell reportedly not a target for Texas A&M.

The good news for Detroit Lions fans is Texas A&M might not even want Campbell to return to the school where he got his first crack at football on the national stage. Campbell played TE for the Aggies in the 1990s.

CBS Sports reported Tuesday night that “Campbell is not expected to be a candidate for the Texas A&M vacancy.”

The Aggies reached out to the Lions coach through “backchannel communications,” but it was quickly made clear that Dan Campbell is sticking with Detroit, according to the same report. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think about Campbell not having any interest in Texas A&M.

Dan Campbell not interested in Texas A&M job. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Campbell sticking with the Lions.

That’s great news for Lions fans and bad news for fans of the Aggies. Locking up Campbell would have been HUGE for fans in College Station, but it doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

It’s not hard to understand why Dan Campbell doesn’t want to cut and run from the Lions. He’s building something incredibly special in Detroit.

After decades of downright terrible play and irrelevancy, the Lions are finally an incredibly competitive team. Not only is Detroit competitive, but Campbell has the team playing gutsy as all hell. That includes going for it on fourth, ultra-aggressive play-calling and he’s building an incredible blue-collar culture at Ford Field.

As a Lions fan, it’s been absolutely incredible to watch unfold over the past few years.

Will Dan Campbell ever coach Texas A&M. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There’s still a lot of the NFL season left, but Campbell certainly has Detroit and Lions fans flying high. As for Texas A&M, it’s time to move on down the list.