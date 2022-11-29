Dabo Swinney Gives Bold Response To Question About Making Changes

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t care one bit what people outside of the program think.

The Tigers have now capped off two straight disappointing seasons when measured against expectations, and the lack of development of QB DJ Uiagalelei has been incredibly concerning for fans.

When asked if staff changes are coming, Swinney responded with, “All I can tell you is I’m gonna do my job. And if it comes a time where people don’t like how I do my job, then they can hire somebody else. But until then, I ain’t ever gonna make decisions based on what other people want me to do. I can tell you that,” according to The Spun.

Dabo Swinney pushes back on the idea he should make coaching changes. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney is holding the line.

This isn’t the first time Dabo Swinney has indicated that major changes might not be coming down in the near future.

Despite Uiagalelei’s atrocious play in the loss to South Carolina, Swinney indicated that there would be no starting QB change made. That means Uiagalelei will continue to play over highly-touted freshman Cade Klubnik.

Dabo Swinney doesn’t plan on making coaching changes. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

It’s also important to note that a bad year for Clemson is a season most other teams would kill for. Since 2021, the team is 20-5 and will still play for an ACC title this season.

People need to relax with all the panicking. Are the Tigers dominating like they did with Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson?

No, but Clemson is still a very competitive and strong program. Anyone who says otherwise is simply lying or overreacting.

Should Clemson start Cade Klubnik? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Should some changes happen? Perhaps, but clearly, Swinney won’t do it based off the advice of other people. That much is crystal clear.