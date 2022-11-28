Dabo Swinney Reveals If He’ll Make A QB Change

DJ Uiagalelei will remain Clemson’s starting QB.

The Tigers lost 31-30 Saturday to South Carolina in a bitter rivalry game, and Uiagalelei couldn’t have played much worse.

He finished with 99 passing yards on 8/29 passing with a touchdown and an interception. While fans might be clamoring for Cade Klubnik to take over as QB1 for the Tigers, it’s not going to happen.

“Yea, he’s still the starter. He’s not the reason we lost the game. He doesn’t catch it. He doesn’t play safety. He doesn’t return kicks. He has his share of things he can do better, but he’ll definitely start the game,” head coach Dabo Swinney said after losing to the Gamecocks, according to TigerNet.com.

Dabo Swinney sticks with DJ Uiagalelei at QB. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Why is Dabo Swinney sticking with DJ Uiagalelei?

At this point, it’s getting hard to justify keeping Uiagalelei under center. While a loss is rarely just one player’s fault, the QB is the most important position in all of team sports.

If your QB can’t get things going, you’re cooked. After what we saw Saturday, what reason do fans have to believe Uiagalelei is a better option than Cade Klubnik.

Should DJ Uiagalelei be benched for Cade Klubnik? (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

DJ Uiagalelei was already benched during a win over Syracuse and in Clemson’s two losses this season, Uiagalelei has combined for 290 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Is he really Clemson’s best option? The Tigers will land a solid bowl game, and you might as well give Cade Klubnik a crack at some more reps. What’s the worst that could happen?

Dabo Swinney needs to start planning for next season, and fans have had just about enough of Uiagalelei.

Will Dabo Swinney make a quarterback change? (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll see how it shakes out over the course of the coming weeks, but Dabo sticking with his veteran QB over the young prospect won’t sit well with fans.