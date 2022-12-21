Dabo Swinney dropped a quote for the ages when talking about NIL.

In the era of NIL, schools are doing everything they can to attract major talent, and it seems to be working for the traditional powers. For example, Clemson currently has the 11th ranked recruiting class on 247Sports, and Swinney says NIL, of course, played a role.

However, his definition of NIL and the rest of college football’s definition are probably a bit different.

Dabo Swinney says Clemson is built on God’s NIL. (Getty Images)

“We built this program on NIL. We really did, and it’s probably different from what you’re thinking though. We built this program in God’s Name, Image and Likeness,” Swinney told the press on National Signing Day.

Yes, that’s a real quote from an actual football coach in America. It’s not from a parody account.

Is this the greatest Dabo Swinney quote ever?

Dabo Swinney is a quote machine, but this one might take the cake for his greatest line ever. This is the man who once said “to be an overachiever, you have to be an over believer,” and the guy who coined BYOG as “Bring Your Own Guts.”

Yeah, BYOG has nothing to do with booze and beer in Swinney’s mind. It’s all about guts! While those were great, claiming you built Clemson on God’s NIL is definitely the best quote we’ve heard from him in a very long time.

Look at the little smirk the Tigers coach gave himself right before he dropped the quote. He knew what he was doing, geared up and then hit his mark.

Dabo Swinney talks about NIL and God. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/zachTNT/status/1605650882963640324?s=20)

It’s honestly hard to knock Swinney for his comment. While some might claim it’s cringe, it does seem like he’s being authentic. If that’s the case, I’m definitely not going to hammer him for it. However, if he’s just doing it for the clout, that would be insanely cringe.

Fortunately for college football fans, we all know he’ll get us another great quote sooner than later. It’s only a matter of time.