Dabo Swinney dropped a quote for the ages when talking about NIL.
In the era of NIL, schools are doing everything they can to attract major talent, and it seems to be working for the traditional powers. For example, Clemson currently has the 11th ranked recruiting class on 247Sports, and Swinney says NIL, of course, played a role.
However, his definition of NIL and the rest of college football’s definition are probably a bit different.
“We built this program on NIL. We really did, and it’s probably different from what you’re thinking though. We built this program in God’s Name, Image and Likeness,” Swinney told the press on National Signing Day.
Yes, that’s a real quote from an actual football coach in America. It’s not from a parody account.
Is this the greatest Dabo Swinney quote ever?
Dabo Swinney is a quote machine, but this one might take the cake for his greatest line ever. This is the man who once said “to be an overachiever, you have to be an over believer,” and the guy who coined BYOG as “Bring Your Own Guts.”
Yeah, BYOG has nothing to do with booze and beer in Swinney’s mind. It’s all about guts! While those were great, claiming you built Clemson on God’s NIL is definitely the best quote we’ve heard from him in a very long time.
Look at the little smirk the Tigers coach gave himself right before he dropped the quote. He knew what he was doing, geared up and then hit his mark.
It’s honestly hard to knock Swinney for his comment. While some might claim it’s cringe, it does seem like he’s being authentic. If that’s the case, I’m definitely not going to hammer him for it. However, if he’s just doing it for the clout, that would be insanely cringe.
Fortunately for college football fans, we all know he’ll get us another great quote sooner than later. It’s only a matter of time.
Well fan boy … this column may speak more about you than it does Dabo. Madison / UW being a rather notorious left-wing hellhole – “Berkeley with bad winters” – someone being open about their Christian faith probably makes you uncomfortable. … FWIW, Dabo has been very open about his faith for as long as he has been a Top Five Power5 Head Coach … with Two NCs to his credit.
I think he’s going to have to eventually start looking into the transfer portal, which will require some kind of NIL goings-on in the community there. But I’m sure he’ll stick to his guns for now, and he’ll either be proven right or wrong relying 100% on his high school recruiting.