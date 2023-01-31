Duke Trolls Dabo Swinney And Clemson, Might Come To Regret It

Videos by OutKick

Duke is playing with some serious fire after trolling Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers and Blue Devils will meet week one on September 4th in Durham at Wallace Wade Stadium, and will almost certainly be huge underdogs.

Yet, that didn’t stop the Duke Blue Devils from trolling the fact Swinney loves sprinting down the field to open Clemson games.

Duke dropped a video of Joshua Pickett sprinting out of the tunnel doing his best Dabo Swinney impression to announce the game’s date, and it was genuinely hilarious.

MONDAY, September 4th we’re sprinting into week 1 😈 pic.twitter.com/138zYrJWHs — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) January 31, 2023

Will Duke regret trolling Clemson coach Dabo Swinney?

Duke should be very careful about poking the bear when it comes to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Has Clemson had a few disappointing seasons? By the program’s standards, yes. There’s no doubt. The Tigers and Dabo Swinney are 21-6 over the past two seasons.

That’s great for the vast majority of programs, but it’s not good enough for the Tigers. Swinney appears ready to go on a warpath in 2023 and he’ll have Cade Klubnik slinging it from under center.

Will Clemson hammer Duke week one of the college football season? (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What has Duke football done over the past few years? Under Mike Elko in 2022, the Blue Devils won nine games and finished with a 9-4 record and a win in the Military Bowl.

Not too bad, but the Blue Devils don’t have the talent or recent track record of success the Tigers do. If you’re going to troll like this, you better be able to back it up.

Otherwise, you’re setting yourself up to get embarrassed, and as a non-bias observer, it looks like Duke is getting ready to get rocked September 4th.

Duke trolls Clemson and Dabo Swinney. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It’s one of the simplest lessons in life. Unfortunately for Duke fans, there’s a huge chance this comes back to bite them in the butt. Mock Dabo Swinney rarely ends well for the team on the opposite end of the sidelines.