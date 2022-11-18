Duke football travels north to Pennsylvania this weekend for an ACC matchup against Pittsburgh. As it does so, the Blue Devils will be rocking their traditional blue helmets, white jerseys and blue pants.

To announce its uniform combination, the team payed homage to a Steel City legend.

Mac Miller, who tragically passed away in 2018 at age 26, grew up in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Throughout his music career, the man also known as Larry Fisherman, Easy Mac, Delusional Thomas, and other aliases, was always proud of his city and always repped where he came from.

On Thursday evening, as Duke prepared to head to Pittsburgh, it pulled from Miller’s catalog as a three-part announcement for its three-part uniform.

First, the Blue Devils unveiled their helmet by recreating Miller’s GO:OD AM album cover.

Mac Miller’s GO:OD AM // Duke helmet reveal

To reveal its jersey, Duke pulled inspiration from Miller’s album ‘Swimming.’ It did not include the pants, which set up the final tribute.

Mac Miller’s Swimming // Duke jersey reveal

Kicking (pun intended) things up a notch, the Blue Devils turned back to a classic. They unveiled the entire uniform for this weekend with a tribute to ‘K.I.D.S.’

Instead of KIDS, Duke changed it to ‘GRIND,’ which stands for Grit, Relentless Effort, Integrity, Now, Dependability. Wherever Miller is featured in his album cover, quarterback Riley Leonard is featured in the remake.

Mac Miller’s KIDS // Duke full uniform reveal

Here is how Duke rolled out its announcement:

Party on Fifth Ave. 😈 pic.twitter.com/WtXpPCDKOO — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 18, 2022

Win or lose in Pittsburgh, the Blue Devils won the uniform reveal and there is no doubt that Mac Miller would have loved what Duke did. He might have jabbed back at the visitors with some sort of quip in support of the home side Panthers, but he would’ve loved the creativity.