Cypress Hill Says They’re Going To Make A 30-Year-Old Simpsons Joke A Reality By Performing With London Symphony Orchestra

Videos by OutKick

Nearly 30 years ago, an episode of The Simpsons featured a joke about rap legends Cypress Hill performing with the London Symphony orchestra. Now, the group says they hope to make that joke a reality.

The joke is from the season 7 episode “Homerpalooza” in which Homer joins a traveling music festival and takes cannon balls to the gut as part of its “Carnival of the Trans-Mundane.”

That’s a freakshow to the layperson.

The episode features tons of great guest stars including Peter Frampton, the Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth, and, of course, Cypress Hill.

Everything goes wrong for Peter Frampton. The inflatable pig he purchased from Pink Floyd’s yard sale floats away, his signature talk box won’t work, and Sonic Youth pilfers his cooler.

However, the most memorable moment may be when he books the London Symphony Orchestra, only for Cypress Hill to steal their services from him.

First of all, outstanding voice work from Cypress Hill in that scene. Guest stars are hit-and-miss, but the ones in this episode killed it.

That episode aired on May 19, 1996. It was so long ago, that Billy Corgan has hair in it. However, it has stood the test of time as a fan favorite. Now, the London Symphony Orchestra joke became virtually synonymous with Cypress Hill.

Cypress Hill say they want to make a famous Simpsons joke a reality (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)

Cypress Hill Wants To Make It Happen

Over the weekend a Simpsons fan account posted the Cypress Hill Clip. The group’s Instagram account commented that they’re trying to make it happen.

Cypress Hill discusses the London Symphony Orchestra plan on Instagram.

They said that they’ll be performing their 1993 album Black Sunday (not to be confused with the 1977 film of the same name where Bruce Dern plays a terrorist attempting to crash a blimp into the Super Bowl only to be thwarted by a Mossad agent played by Robert Shaw) in its entirety this summer in Denver with the help of the Colorado Symphony.

They said after that, they were going to try to make the London Symphony joke a reality and thanked the show for the idea.

This doesn’t count as one of The Simpsons’ famous predictions seeing as Cypress Hill is trying to make it happen. However, I guarantee that the show would be a hot ticket among Simpsons dorks like myself. If and when the video hits the internet it’ll quickly go viral.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle