Disney Deletes Simpsons Episode With ‘Forced Labor’ Reference In Hong Kong

Disney+ removed an episode of “The Simpsons” from its streaming service in Hong Kong. The title in question references “forced labor camps” in China.

The episode, titled “One Angry Lisa”, includes a scene in which Marge Simpson takes a virtual bike class through China’s Great Wall. During her ride, the instructor tells her to “Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones.”

Of course, the instructor nods to China’s containment of Muslim Uyghurs, which the US secretary of state declared “genocide” in 2021.

“These crimes are ongoing and include: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians, forced sterilization, torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained, forced labor and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and freedom of movement,” the secretary of state’s declaration said.

The Financial Times first reported that “One Angry Lisa” no longer exists on the Hong Kong version of Disney+.

It’s unclear when Disney pulled the title from availability. The episode first aired in October and remains available to stream in the United States.

CCP Censors

China implemented a national security law in 2020 that gave the regime broad authority over Hong Kong citizens and companies doing business in the region.

Given the size of the region, U.S. studios have acquiesced with a group that defines modern-day Nazism.

Chinese censors have alerted a list of Hollywood films to fit propagandistic measures, including “Fight Club” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

And no brand has been more obedient to the CCP than Disney.

In November 2021, Disney+ removed another episode of “The Simpsons” called “Goo Goo Gai Pa.” That title featured a large sign that read, “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened,” satirizing the Tiananmen Square massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing that year.

Homer also called Mao Zedong, the former Chinese Communist Party leader, a “little angel who killed millions” in the same episode.

Suffice to predict U.S. studios will further reference spy balloons or lab-made viruses with caution.