Customer Hits Up A McDonald’s Drive-Thru With A Horse In The Backseat Of Their Car

There’s nothing new about horses being spotted at the drive-thru window of a fast-food restaurant. Those videos make the rounds on social media every few months or so. The horses in those clips normally have a rider on their back and aren’t a passenger in a vehicle.

In Australia they do things a bit differently. Instead of riding their horses up to the drive-thru window, they throw them in the backseat for a quick stop at the local fast-food joint. Well that’s what one woman did anyway. The trip was captured in a video that is approaching a million views on TikTok.

Australian woman takes her horse through a McDonald’s drive-thru (Image Credit: TikTok)

A woman at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Australia spotted a mini horse with its head hanging out of the backseat window in the car next to her. She grabbed her phone, rolled down the window, and asked the driver of the car one of the most obvious questions ever asked by anyone.

“Is that a horse in your car?” the worker asked with surprise.

The obvious answer to the question is yes. It was such an easy one that the horse appeared to answer it by nodding its head.

The woman driving around with the horse explained, “He’s excited for his ice cream.” Right before the video – which contains the text overlay “Only in Australia” – ends, she reveals the horse’s name is Rocco.

Not The Craziest Horse Video I’ve Ever Seen

Nothing to see here. Just a woman and her horse named Rocco taking a drive for some ice cream at a McDonald’s drive-thru. A completely normal afternoon Down Under.

The video makes a bold claim that you would only see such a thing in Australia. That’s a claim that is probably a false.

I don’t have any data to back this up, but I’m going to bet this has happened in Florida a time or two. There might even be an incident of a horse being behind the wheel. If it hasn’t happened yet, it’s only a matter of time.