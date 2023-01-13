Guitar Center Employee Tosses Guy Out On The Sidewalk After He Attempts To Steal A Guitar

Do not think you’re going to walk into a Guitar Center and run out with a guitar in your hand without paying for it. They’re not going to roll out the red carpet for you like many drug stores have started doing.

A video of a recent theft attempt at a Guitar Center showed that, at least at this location, the employees are not messing around. A wannabe thief is seen making his way towards the door with a guitar in hand when he’s grabbed from behind and wrestled to the ground.

Guitar Center employee tosses thief out on the sidewalk (Image Credit: Daily Country Videos/Twitter)

As the man falls to the ground he attempts to smash the guitar. While on the ground, and in a chokehold, he continues to wave it around. The sad attempt to break the guitar ends when a couple more employees walk over and rescue it.

That should have been the end of it, right? The day was saved. the guitar was safe, the thief lost and everyone went on their merry way. Not exactly.

Our thief had some acting to do. He refused to get up and walk out of the door in defeat. He chose instead to lay facedown on the floor.

Our hero employee had no choice but to drag the man out by his clothing and toss him on the sidewalk like a bag of trash. Check it out:

Trying to steal a guitar from Guitar Center… pic.twitter.com/iHYhPio6r0 — Daily Country Videos (@DailyCountryVid) January 13, 2023

There’s No Criminal Red Carpet At Guitar Center

When you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Thinking you’re about to walk into a Guitar Center and that they’re going to let you just take a guitar out without buying it was a stupid move.

Getting manhandled then refusing to get up and walk out of the store was another really stupid move. His prize of being tossed on the sidewalk was incredible.

Admittedly more of a prize for everyone else, but a prize nonetheless. He’s better off hitting up a CVS with a trash bag and walking out with all he can carry.