Custom Gold Jordans Valued At $20K Found In Oregon Donation Bin

Hitting the thrift store often replicates the rush of playing Vegas slots. One day you walk in looking for a new tie or refurbished underwear (anyone else?) only to stumble upon a gem someone intentionally or unintentionally donated.
One lucky sneakerhead in Oregon found his hidden gem, discovering a pair of Jordan brand sneakers in a donation bin, worth thousands of dollars.
Lucky Volunteer Finds Expensive Pair of Jordans Owned By Director Spike Lee
The volunteer at Burnside Shelter found the leather sneakers. And what made these steppers so steep in price? The shoes’ former owner happens to be seminal Hollywood director, Spike Lee.
According to Men’s Journal, the volunteer received a second opinion from famed shoe designer, Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield confirmed that the size 12.5 Spike Lee x Air Jordan 3 “Gold Oscars” previously belonged to Spike.
How the sneakers were overlooked by Lee and ended up in a donation bin remains a mystery.
Hatfield signed off the authentic sneakers, including proof of ownership by Lee.
Lee’s custom-made, golden Jordans have some history to them. The director had the sneakers designed for the 2019 Oscars. Lee’s movie, BlackKklansman, won a Best Original Screenplay award. And frankly, it deserved it (i.e., 8/10 movie).
Lee walked across the stage at the Dolby Theatre in his custom kicks, which are now up for sale.
The lucky Oregonian didn’t hesitate to put the sneakers up for auction. According to bidding site Sotheby’s, the value of Lee’s secondhand sneakers’ price range spanned $15,000 to 20,000. The starting bid sits at $7,000.
Not bad for a day at the thrift store.
AA, not your fault, but like Madonna’s face, these lines may need to be reworked a little…
“One lucky sneakerhead in Oregon found his hidden gem…”
“…the volunteer received a second opinion from famed shoe designer”
“The lucky Oregonian didn’t hesitate to put the sneakers up for auction…”
“Not bad for a day at the thrift store.”
The article from Men’s Journal wasn’t very good. See the article at KGW8…
https://www.kgw.com/article/life/heartwarming/rare-nikes-spike-lee-donated-portland-homeless-shelter/283-15c7af2f-d050-431b-a2cf-86cadee10d66
The volunteer who found them actually turned the shoes over to the director of the mission. She then had them appraised, etc. The proceeds of the sale will go to the mission, not to the finder. No lucky sneakerheads, sad emoji.