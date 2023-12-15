Custom Gold Jordans Valued At $20K Found In Oregon Donation Bin

Videos by OutKick

Hitting the thrift store often replicates the rush of playing Vegas slots. One day you walk in looking for a new tie or refurbished underwear (anyone else?) only to stumble upon a gem someone intentionally or unintentionally donated.

One lucky sneakerhead in Oregon found his hidden gem, discovering a pair of Jordan brand sneakers in a donation bin, worth thousands of dollars.

Lucky Volunteer Finds Expensive Pair of Jordans Owned By Director Spike Lee

The volunteer at Burnside Shelter found the leather sneakers. And what made these steppers so steep in price? The shoes’ former owner happens to be seminal Hollywood director, Spike Lee.

According to Men’s Journal, the volunteer received a second opinion from famed shoe designer, Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield confirmed that the size 12.5 Spike Lee x Air Jordan 3 “Gold Oscars” previously belonged to Spike.

How the sneakers were overlooked by Lee and ended up in a donation bin remains a mystery.

Spike Lee x Air Jordan 3 “Gold Oscars” – Sotheby’s

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for ‘BlacKkKlansman’ onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Spike Lee attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Hatfield signed off the authentic sneakers, including proof of ownership by Lee.

Lee’s custom-made, golden Jordans have some history to them. The director had the sneakers designed for the 2019 Oscars. Lee’s movie, BlackKklansman, won a Best Original Screenplay award. And frankly, it deserved it (i.e., 8/10 movie).

Lee walked across the stage at the Dolby Theatre in his custom kicks, which are now up for sale.

The lucky Oregonian didn’t hesitate to put the sneakers up for auction. According to bidding site Sotheby’s, the value of Lee’s secondhand sneakers’ price range spanned $15,000 to 20,000. The starting bid sits at $7,000.

Not bad for a day at the thrift store.